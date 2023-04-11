Twitter user calls out Ubi Franklin for not paying her after a job





A UI/UX designer has accused Ubi Franklin of contracting her to do a job then refusing to pay her after she put in so many hours to get the job done.

She explained that the music executive reached out to her via singer Iyanya’s official Twitter account to talk to her about the job.

He then gave her his number and they began chatting on WhatsApp where he proceeded to give her the brief and she gave him a quote of N500K.

She said they did a Zoom call so she confirmed it is indeed Ubi she is working for.

He then told her in a voice note, which she shared, to start the job and he would pay her later.

When she began the job and she didn’t receive payment, she said she reached out to Ubi and he said it was because of the elections and he promised to pay after the elections.

However, she said after the elections ended, she did not hear from Ubi until she threatened to call him out on social media.

She also shared screenshots of their chats to back her claims.

See below.