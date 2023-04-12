12 dead, 2 injured in road accident in Ebonyi





12 people died on Tuesday, April 11, in an accident at the Ezillo end of Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway, Ebonyi State.

The accident was between a ford shuttle-bus and an articulated vehicle. An eye witness said the vehicles collided while on high speed.

Two persons were also seriously injured in the accident, according to Ebonyi Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

While confirming the accident, FRSC Sector Commander, Uche Chukwurah told journalists in Abakaliki that that accident involved a total of 14 people.

“The registration number of the shuttle bus is EBJ 350 XA while the articulated vehicle has no registration number.

“The dead persons consist of 10 males and two females, and the accident occurred at about 10.am,” she said.

The sector commander added that the injured passengers were evacuated to Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

“The FRSC commiserates with the families of the dead and pray for the repose of their souls.