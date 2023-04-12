14-year-old schoolboy dies, others injured as flood wreaks havoc in Ogun communities





A 14-year-old boy identified as Goodluck Abiola, has died while an unknown number of people were injured following the flash flood that hit Sagamu town in Ogun State after a heavy downpour.

It was gathered that the flooding which occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, affected communities such as Ajaka, Express Junction, Ogunyanwo, Olayinka, Isale-Ojumele and Makun area of Sagamu.

The victim who was said to be a student of Agbele Community High School because of the uniform he reportedly had on, drowned in the flood after he fell off a bike.

It was further gathered that properties running to millions of naira were lost to the incident while some residents sustained injuries.

Residents of the area lamented that valuable goods and properties were always lost anytime it rained due to the small drainage system in the area.

They said the community couldn’t withstand the impact of the erosion which is usually enormous. They also said some motorcycles were swept away by the…