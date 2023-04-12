Borno Assembly member-elect, Nuhu Clark dies in India





Dr. Nuhu Clark, member-elect in the March 18 2023 elections, for Chibok State constituency in Borno State House of Assembly, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died in India on Monday, April 10, 2023, while undergoing treatment.

The Borno State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau, confirmed the development in an interview with NAN in Maiduguri on Wednesday, April 12.

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in view of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician…