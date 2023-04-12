Bovi reacts to old picture of Basketmouth and AY together





Comedian, Bovi has reacted to a photo of his colleagues, Basketmouth and AY together.

Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth and Ayo Makun aka AY, have been beefing each other for 17 years, over an incident that happened in 2006.

In a recent interview, AY said Basketmouth didn’t put his name on his wedding guest list. He claimed that when he got to Basketmouth’s wedding venue, he realized his wife, Mabel Makun’s name was on the guest list but his name was not on the list so he and his wife went home.

Basketmouth, however, refuted AY’s claim, saying he didn’t invite AY nor his wife to the wedding. He said that a lot of his friends had warned him about AY, calling him a snake who would only shed his skin to become a bigger snake.

Basket added that they have never been friends, as there has never been a day he called on AY to hang out. To buttress his point, Basket said that there is no photo of both of them together.

However, an old picture of both comedians surfaced…