Gunmen abduct and kill Police Inspector in Imo





Unknown gunmen have kidnapped and killed an Inspector of Police identified as Augustine Ukegbu, in Imo State.

Ukegbu was killed at his village at Umuoshike Ogbor in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state when he went home to celebrate Easter with his family.

A source told Punch that the inspector was kidnapped from his house upon his arrival from his base in Owerri and was later found dead in a bush along Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise LGA.

“Inspector Augustine Ukegbu, who was serving at Orji police divisional headquarters went home to celebrate Easter with his family at Aboh Mbaise. Around 11 pm, on April 8, some gunmen riding in a Lexus jeep came and kidnapped him from his house in the village,” the source said.

The abduction was reported at Oke Ovoro police Division. The SUV he was kidnapped with was later discovered abandoned along the Mbutu Road in Aboh Mbaise. Policemen visited the scene and the surrounding bush was searched and the inspector’s corpse…