“I’m sorry” Big Brother Naija winner Phyna pleads after her colleague Bella unfollowed her on Instagram





Former friends, Phyna and Bella, seem to be at loggerheads.

The former Big Brother Naija stars got closer after the reality show ended and have been filmed together on multiple occasions.



It all started after Phyna, who won the show, addressed trolls on Twitter following a recent interview she had. Phyna during the interview, claimed she never dated her love interest in the BBN house, Groovy, and that it was all a game. Many fans of the show dragged her claiming she was lying while others compared her to Bella who is still in a relationship with her love interest in the BBN house, Sheggz.

Phyna then took to Twitter to blast the trolls, while stating that she’s a one man squad and doesn’t need a man “to do her.”

Apparently Bella felt Phyna was trolling her with the tweet and unfollowed her.

This troubled Phyna, apparently, so she took to Twitter to apologise to Bella.

See Phyna’s apology below.