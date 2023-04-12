It was a skit – BBNaija’s Saga speaks on viral proposal video of him and Nini





Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Adeoluwa Okusaga and Nini Singh shocked many on March 31, when a video of Saga proposing to Nini surfaced online.

Saga appeared to have given Nini a surprise engagement, and many congratulated the lovebirds who began their ‘relationship’ in the house.

However, Saga is now claiming that it wasn’t real and was just a “skit” to get people talking. He made the claim during a fresh interview with Naija Info FM, stating that the video was shot in December last year, and he doesn’t know how the video surfaced online.

