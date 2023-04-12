Mob beats OAU final year student to death in hostel over alleged phone theft





A final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, identified as Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, was reportedly beaten to death over allegation of phone theft.

Sources told Punch that the Engineering student was severely beaten after being accused of stealing a mobile phone in Awo Hall on Monday, April 10, 2023.

His health deteriorated due to the beating he received and he was rushed to the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, where he was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon, April 11.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the death of the student, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“A student died and the management is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will make our position known after investigation,” he stated.

However, the President of Great Ife Students’ Union, Folahan Olayiwola, in a statement said the deceased was assaulted by a mob at Awo Hall on Monday and was later declared dead on…