Moment seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos (video)





The shocking video below captures the moment a seven-story building collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

In the video, the building under construction could be seen collapsing inwards as the onlookers screamed out in shock.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, while concreting was ongoing on the sixth floor. It’s unclear what triggered the collapse.

A statement by NEMA said workers are trapped in the building and its officials are working at the scene to rescue the trapped victims.