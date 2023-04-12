Native doctor sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping married woman in Delta





Justice O. F. Enenmo of Kwale High Court in Delta State, has sentenced a 44-year-old native doctor, Olawale Ayeni, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a married woman.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of rape punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Law Code, Cap C21 Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The defendant was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a married woman without her consent, on July 11, 2020 at Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution led by Mrs. Ejovwokwe Arhuere Oghorodje, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, called three witnesses and tendered the confessional statement of the defendant and the medical report of the married woman.

The prosecution told the court that the victim was in her house feeding her baby when the defendant came and asked to see her, she told the defendant to wait, but he persisted and asked…