Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Abuja.





Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over this week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House in Abuja.

Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari, is away in Madinah, Saudi Arabia for an eight-day state visit which began on Tuesday April 11, and will include an observance of Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

Wednesday’s meeting which commenced at about 10:00 am is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are Ministers, Ministers of State, and some presidential aides.

Before the meeting, Council members observed a moment of silence in honour of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola, who died at the age of 89.

Ajibola was also a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and erstwhile…