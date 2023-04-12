Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu is incompetent, abusive and vague





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss a petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi over the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election.

Obi and his party filed a petition challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the President-Elect.

Obi and his Party also challenged the eligibility of Tinubu’s running mate and Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima to run in the election on grounds that he had a double nomination in contravention of the Electoral Act 2022.

The petitioners asserted that the election was marred by rigging and manipulations, adding that the INEC violated its own regulations when it announced the results, because at the time of the announcement, the total polling unit results had yet to be fully scanned, uploaded, and transmitted electronically as required by the electoral…