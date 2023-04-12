Twitter’s former top execs who were fired by Elon Musk are suing the tech giant for over $1million in unpaid legal bills

A group of former Twitter executives who were fired by Elon Musk on his first day in charge are suing the company for more than $ 1 million over unpaid legal bills.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court, on Monday April 10, is on behalf of the social media network’s former chief executive Parag Agrawal, its former chief financial officer Ned Segal and former head of legal and policy Vijaya Gadde.

They spent more than $1million in personal legal bills related to government investigations, including by the Department of Justice, inquiries by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and shareholder lawsuits.

The trio, who were fired by Musk when he bought Twitter for $44billion in October, racked up ‘significant expenses’ related to their former positions.

They claim the company has ‘refused to acknowledge its obligations and to remit payment of any invoices’.

The justice department contacted counsel for Agrawal and Segal in 2022 ‘regarding certain…