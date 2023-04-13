100-level Ilorin student slumps and dies in class a day to matriculation





A 100-level student of the Kwara State College of Education, identified as Aminat Tajudeen, slumped and died while receiving a lecture in class.

According to Punch, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A source said the student had collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony scheduled for Thursday, April 13, and returned to class when the incident happened.

A senior staff of the school told the publication that the late Aminat was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped during a lecture.

She was later taken to the Muslim cemetery, Osere, for her Janazah and burial.

While speaking at her burial, the deceased father was quoted to have said that “she showed no sign or symptom of any sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school.”

The college Public Relations Officer, Mrs Abibat Zubair, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased was a student of…