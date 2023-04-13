Actress Katie Holmes says ‘sexual assault is an understood secret amongst all women’





American actress, Katie Holmes has claimed that sexual assault is an understood secret amongst all women.

The Dawson’s Creek actress gave a wide-ranging interview to Glamour where she talked about sexual assault, her love of her daughter Suri and how she doesn’t view herself as sexy.

Holmes 44, was promoting her new film Rare Objects which she directed with the publication when she spoke about family and her rise to fame.

In the film, there is an early scene where the young lead Benita played by Julia Mayorga is assaulted.

She said of shooting the sensitive moment: ‘What was most important to me was what it did to [Benita] in the aftermath. To me, unfortunately, [sexual assault] is an understood secret amongst women, so we don’t have to share too much to know what we’re talking about.

‘Julia was so incredible in that scene, and that was really a difficult one to shoot because I just needed her face.

‘I kept telling both of the actors, ‘It’s your faces.’ And so they had to…