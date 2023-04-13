Benue anti-open grazing law still in force





The Benue State Government has disclosed that the Benue law against open Grazing still stands despite suspending the activities of the implementing agents, the Benue Livestock Guards.

The state government through the Special Adviser on Media Mr. Terver Akase yesterday said It had become pertinent to clarify the misconceptions regarding the decision of the Benue State Security Council to suspend operations of the state Livestock Guards for two weeks.

He explained that the Benue State Security Council only suspended the operations of the state Livestock Guards for two weeks.

He said the suspension of the Livestock Guards was only for a grace period which became necessary to allow for a reduction in the influx of cattle into the state.