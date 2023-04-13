First ever crowned portrait of King Charles to feature on new Coronation coins (photos)





A crowned portrait of King Charles will feature on a new range of commemorative coins for the first time to celebrate the upcoming coronation.

The coin collection, which includes a 50p and £5 coin, will be released later this month ahead of the historic May 6 celebration of the British king’s crowning.

The effigy, which was designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings, depicts King Charles III wearing the Tudor Crown.

The Tudor Crown was personally selected by the King for the portrait despite it no longer existing, having been destroyed in the 1640s.





It continues in the tradition of the crown being used in portraits of previous kings from the 20th century, including that of his great grandfather King George VI.

Jennings said he was ‘proud’ to have created the portrait, which he said was ‘both dignified and celebratory for this historic occasion’.

The 50p coin will also feature a drawing of Westminster Abbey by The Royal Mint’s resident designer Natasha Jenkins….