“it’s a miracle” Missing woman found alive in jeep submerged in lake for two days





A woman who had been missing for two days has miraculously been found alive inside her Jeep, which was submerged under water.

The woman vanished with her vehicle on April 5 and was subsequently listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, however, a local fisherman at Lake o’ the Pines reported seeing a black vehicle under the surface around 40 feet from a nearby boat ramp.

Deputies responded swiftly and arrived at the scene with a local wrecker service where they discovered “a person was still in the vehicle and moving” as they began the recovery operation.

A police press release read: “With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep.”

It added that she was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment by emergency medical services.

Authorities also released two images of the rescue struggle, with one…