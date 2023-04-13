Lagos State Government accuses ‘Gangs of Lagos’ promoters of ‘cultural misrepresentation’





The Lagos State Government has released a statement accusing promoters of the movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’ of making a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

The statement posted on the state government’s official website reads: “Lagos State Government has expressed displeasure with the promoters of the “Gangs of Lagos” film/series over cultural misrepresentation and for portraying the culture of Lagos State in a derogatory manner.

“A release signed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, views the film/series as a mockery of the Heritage of Lagos.

“The Commissioner expressed her disappointment with the promoters of the film, Jade Osiberu and Kemi Akindoju, for portraying the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain while adorning the full traditional regalia.”

According to the statement, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said: “We are of…