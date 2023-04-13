Late gospel singer, Kefee’s ex-husband, Teddy Don Momoh, finds love again





The husband of late gospel singer, Kefee, Teddy Don Momoh, has remarried.

In a ceremony that was attended by close friends and family, Don got married to his woman, Lara, during the Easter break some days ago. The couple shared photos and a video from their wedding on social media.

Teddy on his Instagram page expressed his happiness in getting married to Lara. He thanked everyone who waited, prayed and supported him as he went ‘’in search of his heart.” He wrote;

‘’Mr Don-Momoh is back y’all …. Thanks to all who waited patiently prayed for me supported me with all the -lys in search of my heart .. ladies and gentlemen I’m glad to let you know that I’m back to fulfill destiny whole again, equipped with all the tools and I’m not alone in this

Lara who is a family therapist also expressed her joy at getting married to Don. Lara whose bio on IG reads ‘’HEALED from having a child @19, 14 Heartbreaks,15 Abortions and a Divorce,” says she will someday share…