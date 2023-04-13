Nickelodeon star, Drake Bell found safe after going missing





Nickelodeon actor, Drake Bell has been found safe hours after he was declared ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ by police in Florida.

“We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police told us Thursday April 13.

Earlier on Thursday, the department announced on Facebook that Bell was missing and “endangered.”

Authorities added that the “Drake & Josh” alum, 36, was last seen Wednesday evening just before 9 p.m. near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

However, he appeared to be having a normal day with his young son at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., just 24 hours before he went missing.

Police also did not mention whether Bell’s son was with him at the time he went missing.

Bell shares Jeremy with his estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling. Page Six exclusively reported in January that the former couple is going through a separation.

