Police dismiss three officers caught on tape firing shots in the air to hype a Kano-based musician





The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three of its officers caught on tape firing gunshots just to hype a musician, Dauda Kahutu ‘Rarara’ in Kano state recently.

In a video that went viral, the officers serving as escorts to the singer, opened the door to an SUV he rode in and then fired gunshots into the air to hype him as his fans gathered to hail him.

A statement released by the force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, April 13, says subsequent to complaints and findings on the video evidence that was widely circulated on social media, the officers attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, were subjected to an orderly room trial and have been dismissed for the offenses of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.