Reggae legend Jah Shaka dies just days after announcing a new tour date





Reggae legend Jah Shaka has died just days after revealing a new tour date.

Jah, who was also known as Zulu Warrior, was a pioneering member of the roots reggae Jamaican sound system in London.

The producer had only recently announced a new tour date for August 19 in the days before he passed.

The news was shared by Horsepower Productions’s Benny Ill, with a Twitter post earlier this afternoon. It was accompanied by a photo of Shaka DJing, and was captioned: “Rest In Power Jah Shaka”. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Dubstep producer the Bug wrote: “So sad to read Jah Shaka has departed this planet … Rest in peace. A heroic figure who kept Dub alive, when few cared … I spent many all nighters being transfixed by his passion and selections.”

He was born in Clarendon in Jamaica and was based in southeast London since 1956. He kickstarted his successful career as an operator on the Freddie Cloudburst Sound System.



He moved to London in 1956, where he…