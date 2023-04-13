Seven persons rescued from collapsed Banana Island building – NEMA





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that seven persons were rescued from the collapsed building in the Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Wednesday evening, April 12.

While giving an update about the incident on Thursday, April 13, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said one person who was in the building sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he is being treated.

“We started moving from one layer to another and during this emergency response, we were able to rescue seven people alive. Those people that were rescued were treated on the spot and discharged. It is the only one that was taken to a private hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment.”he said

For other buildings on the construction site, Farinloye said “we are going to carry out holistic investigations” about them.