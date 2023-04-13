Short man undergoes painful surgical procedure to increase his height





A short man has gone to extreme lengths to increase his height by five inches by undergoing excruciating surgeries.

Moses Gibson, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, experienced “heightism” from a young age and his 5ft 5in frame saw him struggling to get a woman.

The 41-year-old tried out medication that promised to help him grow and even reached out to a “spiritual healer” in his pursuit of a taller figure.

He nearly gave up hope until he came across a painful procedure that involves breaking multiple bones.

Moses gained three inches after undergoing his first round of surgery in 2016 and now hopes to reach his goal height of 5ft 10in by June after undergoing a second surgery.

He’s spent a total of $160,000 on the intense procedures but says it’s all worth it after being unhappy for years.

Moses said: “I’ve struggled with height, I don’t know whether ‘heightism’ is what they call it, but being on the shorter side for men.

“Even when I was in high school, I was always…