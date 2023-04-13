Unclaimed monies in dormant accounts to be invested in T-Bills – CBN





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will mop up all dormant account balances and unclaimed balances in banks into a Trust Fund account which will ultimately be invested in Treasury Bills.

This is contained in the just released exposure draft of guidelines on the Management of Dormant Accounts, Unclaimed Balances and Other Financial Assets in Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria.

According to a circular accompanying the exposure draft, the guideline was in response to requests from banks and other stakeholders for the CBN to clarify the procedures for the management of dormant and inactive accounts by banks in the country.

The circular which was signed by the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the apex bank, Chibuzor Efobi, also called for inputs which should be sent within three weeks.

The draft states that banks and Other financial institutions (OFIs) are expected to transfer all unclaimed balances in accounts that have been dormant…