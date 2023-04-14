Bandits kill 8 in Southern Kaduna





At least eight people have been reportedly killed in Atak Njei, Ungwa Gaiya Ward of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attackers who stormed the area around 9:00pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, left many others injured.

The Executive Council Chairman, Francis A. Sani, who confirmed the incident in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Yabo Chris Ephraim, described the attack as “unprovoked killings of innocent and peaceful people”

The chairman lamented the inability of security agencies to make a single arrest or bring perpetrators to justice after several attacks.

The statement also said the residents of the community accused the security agencies of collusion in the series of attacks on their communities.

“Hence, they requested the removal of soldiers who have not been able to offer any protection against these deadly attacks despite being stationed few yards from the scenes of attacks,” the statement added.

The chairman, who sympathized with…