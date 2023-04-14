Bisola Aiyeola, Adjetey Anang, Jasmine Olarotimi, Nifemi Lawal to Host 9th AMVCA Nominee Announcement

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) which was announced earlier in March, will be airing its nominee announcement this Sunday the 16th of April. The much anticipated announcement will be hosted by award-winning actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang alongside the talented kid actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal from the popular Africa Magic original telenovelas, The Johnsons, and Ajoche.

The nominee announcement will be broadcasted live at 7:00 pm on the 16th of April 2023 on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola expressed her excitement about the upcoming announcement, stating that the unveiling of the nomination list is a crucial step in the lead-up to the award ceremony, which will showcase the best of African talent and creativity.

“We are excited to unveil the nominees for the upcoming edition of the AMVCA. The caliber of talent and…