CCTV footage captures final moments of Italian-Nigerian Volleyball star, Julia Ituma who died after falling from 6th floor hotel window in Turkey (Video)





The final moments of Italian-Nigerian Volleyball Star, Julia Ituma, who died after falling from the window of her hotel were captured in CCTV footage.

The unfortunate incident occurred just hours after her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara, was knocked out of their Champions League semi-final clash in Turkey.

The 18-year-old Italian volleyball star of Nigerian origin was found dead on Thursday morning, April 13, at her hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, following her team’s loss.

In the security footage from inside the hotel, Ituma is seen walking slowly while talking on the phone. She then sat outside the door to her room for about an hour in a “pensive and thoughtful” way, before entering her room for the last time, police said.

The rising star and ‘next big thing’ in volleyball had been representing her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara, in their second-leg knockout clash with Turkish side Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul, where she had scored two points despite their loss.

The…