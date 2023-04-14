FBI arrests 21-year-old Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents detailing extensive US spying of several countries





FBI agents have arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in connection with their investigation into classified documents that were leaked on the internet.

He was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday afternoon, April 13, “without incident,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in brief remarks at the Department of Justice.

“Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information. Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard,” Garland said.

Teixeira will have an initial appearance at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, said Garland, who added that the investigation is ongoing.

U.S. officials had been searching for the source of the leak, which exposed potentially hundreds of pages of intelligence about Russian efforts in Ukraine and also…