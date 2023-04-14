Footballer, Dante Vanzeir suspended for six games and fined for making racist remark (video)

New York Red Bulls forward, Dante Vanzeir has been suspended by Major League Soccer for six regular season games for the use of racist language.

 

Vanzeir admitted to using racial slurs during a confrontation with the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend.

 

 

 

His action led to a lengthy stoppage as referees decided whether or not to red-card Vanzeir or whether or not to continue the match. Referees gave 21 minutes of stoppage time as a result of the remark.

 

The club announced on Tuesday that Vanzeir would be stepping away from the team ‘until further notice’ after speaking to his teammates.

 

According to a press release, Vanzeir will be…



Source: Linda Ikeji

