If Princess Diana was alive to ‘control’ Prince Harry, do you think he would have ended up as Meghan Markle’s houseboy?





Reno Omokri has shared his thought on the debate surrounding the divorce of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk.

Unconfirmed report claim Hiba reportedly found out recently that Hakimi had been depositing 80 percent of his salary into his mother’s account and also bought properties in her name, making it difficult for her to lay hold on any of his assets as they are currently in court for a divorce.

The report has sparked off a debate in Nigeria with most men applauding Hakimi for being ‘’smart,” Others disagree tagged him as ‘’mummy’s boy.”

Reacting via his Instagram page, Reno opined that after God, no other person can love like a mother. He also stated that if Princess Diana were to be alive to ‘’control” her second son, Harry, he would not have ended up as Meghan’s ‘’houseboy.”

