Man sentenced to 70-year imprisonment for spitting at US policemen





A Texas man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday, April 12, after he was found guilty of spitting at Lubbock police officers during an arrest last May.

Larry Pearson, 36, was arrested in May 2022, for domestic violence after a victim flagged down an officer in northeast Lubbock, prosecutor Jessica Gorman said.

The victim told police that Pearson had hit her several times and that he had a gun. Gorman said that firearm turned out to be an airsoft gun.

A police report at the time stated the victim had “multiple visible injuries” on her face.

Gorman said after Pearson was taken into custody, he was upset the victim was not arrested instead.

That’s when he started kicking at the doors in the officer’s vehicle. When the officers opened the door to tell him to stop, Gorman said he spit at both officers.

Gorman said Pearson kept spitting after he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

During closing arguments of the sentencing phase of Pearson’s…