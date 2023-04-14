Man.United defender, Lisandro Martinez ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured metatarsal





Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The United defender was carried off during his side’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday April 13.

He picked up an issue related to his right foot and hobbled a short distance before eventually being carried off on a stretcher.

The club said: ‘Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

‘However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.’

United will also be without fellow centre-back Varane for some key matches, saying he ‘is expected to be out for a few weeks’.

Ten Hag had originally been reluctant to talk about the issue when asked for an update on Martinez on Friday.

‘Sorry, no,’ he said. ‘It’s not even 24 hours, so I don’t have a complete diagnosis so I can’t tell in this moment.’

‘When we have news, we will give it…