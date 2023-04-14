Morocco court increases jail terms for men guilty of child rape





A Moroccan court has increased the jail sentences handed down against three men convicted of “indecent assault” for the repeated rape of an 11-year-old girl in a case that sparked public outrage.

The appeals court in Rabat sentenced one man to 20 years in prison early Friday and the other two to 10.

Lawyers for the girl, who is now 12, had appealed after a lower court sentenced one of her three alleged attackers to two years in prison, and the others to 18 months each.

All three could have faced up to 30 years behind bars.

The appeals court ordered the three men to pay damages totalling 140,000 dirhams (nearly $14,000) instead of the 50,000 dirhams ordered by the lower court.

“We are satisfied with the decision which delivered justice to the victim,” lawyer Abdelfattah Zahrach told AFP after the marathon hearing.

“That said, we do not understand why two of the accused have been only sentenced to 10 years,” he said, adding that he was considering a further appeal to the…