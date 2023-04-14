Nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria- Peter Obi says





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

Obi stated this when he spoke at the Onitsha Holiday Resort, Onitsha, on Thursday, April 13, where he appealed to the voters in this Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency to conduct themselves peacefully.

The former Anambra state governor mentioned that his party is committed to creating a new Nigeria, adding that there are too many “thieves” who are inflicting suffering on the masses, and vowed that his party is committed to purging the country’s political system of such people. He said he will not give up until such people are shown the way out of political offices in the country.