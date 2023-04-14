Parents murdered 10-month-old son after he was placed back into their care





The parents of a 10-month-old boy have been found guilty of murdering him, 39 days after he was placed back into their care.

Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden killed Finley Boden on Christmas Day in 2020.

Finley was found to have suffered 130 “appalling” injuries. His injuries included 57 breaks to his bones, 71 bruises and two burns on his left hand – one “from a hot, flat surface”, the other probably “from a cigarette lighter flame”.

A jury found the parents, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, guilty of murder following a trial at Derby Crown Court on Friday, April 14.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard that the couple were responsible for the “savage and brutal” murder of their son after burning and beating him in repeated acts of violence.

Finley collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest at the family’s home in Holland Road, Old Whittington.

Paramedics were called there in the early hours of Christmas Day and Finley was taken to hospital,…