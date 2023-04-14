Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023





Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been named in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

The annual list of influential individuals was published on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The American news magazine described the president-elect of Nigeria as a longtime political power broker who helped Nigeria to restore democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule.

Tinubu’s profile as given by TIME magazine read, “Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or ‘leader of the warriors’, by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, ‘It’s my turn’, was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos.

“But…