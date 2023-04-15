Are you expecting your wife to suffer after divorce?





Singer, Peter Okoye wonders why most men are rejoicing over the unconfirmed drama surrounding the divorce of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

The reports claim that Hakimi’s wife, Hiba, found out recently that the footballer had been depositing 80 percent of his salary into his mother’s account and also bought properties in her name, making it difficult for her to lay hold on any of his assets as they are currently in court for a divorce.

The report has sparked off a debate in Nigeria with many Nigerian men applauding him for ‘’outsmarting” his wife who they claim is demanding half of his wealth.

Reacting via his Instastories, Peter said he wonders why most men are rejoicing over the matter. He stated that if a man doesn’t trust a woman, he shouldn’t get married to her. He also asked if men were expecting their wives to suffer after a divorce?.

