Former Nigerian footballer, Ebiede dies at 45





Former Super Eagles midfielder, Emmanuel Ebiede has died at the age of 45 after a protracted illness.

Ebiede died on Friday, April 14, after battling with hepatomegaly (enlargement of the liver).

Journalist, China Acheru, who is based in Port Harcourt where Ebiede was receiving treatment, confirmed the sad news.

“Good bye Emmanuel Ebiede. Your journey on earth has ended,” Acheru posted on his Twitter handle.

A former Presidential Candidate during the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) elections in 2022, David Doherty, also confirmed the news.

“Unfortunately, Emmanuel Ebiede has passed away,” Doherty who opened a fund raiser for Ebiede on his social media handles, tweeted.

Ebiede played professionally in Belgium (Eendracht Aalst) and The Netherlands (SC Heerenveen) and was capped three times by Nigeria at the senior level.