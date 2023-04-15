Four arrested over murder of Ebonyi PDP Chieftain





The Ebonyi State Police Command has paraded four suspects in connection with the murder of Mr Peter Nweke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s ward chairman in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Nweke was murdered during the March 18 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, April 14, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, police spokesperson in the state, said the suspects, identified as Kelechi Nwali, Onyebuchi Chita, Aloke Obinna, and Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, were arrested on March 28.

The police spokesperson explained that 21 persons have also been declared wanted in connection with the crime.

“Sequel to the dastardly act, the commissioner of police, CP Faleye S. Olaleye, tasked all police officers in the command to fish out all those responsible for the killing,” the police spokesperson said.

“Consequently, on March 28, four suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Peter Nweke.