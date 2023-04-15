Jack Teixeira, US Guard suspected of leaking multiple Pentagon documents hit with two federal charges





The US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of classified US documents was hauled to court Friday April 14, on federal charges — and he even told his dad he loved him during the brief hearing.

Jack Teixeira appeared in a Boston court where he was officially charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials. The charges carry sentences of up to 10 and five years, respectively.

The 21-year-old who was shackled and wore prison khakis was ordered to be held until a detention hearing next Wednesday, April 19.

Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed federal agents outside his North Dighton, Massachusetts home on Thursday, April 13. following a weeklong probe into the release of secret government records online.

He is alleged to have accessed the highly classified materials through his guardsman position and then shared it with members of the private Discord chat…