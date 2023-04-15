Kate Middleton blocked Meghan Markle from attending coronation, Author claims





A top royal biographer has claimed that Kate Middleton blocked sister-in-law Meghan Markle from attending King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Tom Bower, who wrote the best-selling “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” made the shocking declaration during an interview with GB News, saying he believed Markle may actually have wanted to attend the historic event.

“We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming, and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances,’” the author claimed.

“And if she [Markle] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.” she added

“I do think that for the royal family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important,” Bower continued.

“God forbid, the Cambridges all died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”

Her comments come after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that Prince Harry will head to London to…