Tech boss stabbed Cash App founder dead over fight about his sister





Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old founder of software company Expand IT, stabbed CashApp founder Bob Lee through the heart after the pair fought about the suspect’s sister and whether they were doing “anything inappropriate,” new court documents released Friday, April 14, allege.

Police claim that before Lee was murdered on the streets of San Francisco in the early hours of April 4, Momeni and the slain tech entrepreneur had talked on the phone about his sister, Khazar Momeni, who is married to someone else.

An unnamed witness told police that Nima questioned Lee about his sister, asking if she was “doing drugs or anything inappropriate.”

Lee, 43, assured Nima that nothing out of bounds had happened.

Police didn’t elaborate on the relationship Lee had with Khazar, who was not named in the court documents.

The witness told police it was unclear if Lee and Khazar had an “intimate relationship.”

That night, Nima drove Lee to a “dark and secluded…