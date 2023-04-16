50-year-old Spanish woman emerges from Cave after 500 days alone underground (photos/video)





A Spanish athlete has emerged from an underground cave after 500 days of isolation.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, of Madrid, entered the cave in southern Spain on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, according to Reuters.

She finally exited the cave which was about 70 meters (230 feet) underground around 9 a.m. local time on Friday, April 14, the AP reported.

Flamini said she passed the time by exercising, reading books, drawing, painting, and knitting, according to the reports.

“In fact, I didn’t want to come out,” she said.

Flamini was 48 years old when she first entered the cave in Granada.

During the experiment, Flamini was monitored by psychologists, researchers and speleologists, who study caves, though they never made contact with her.

Flamini said she lost track of time after about two months, according to the Associated Press. However, the mountaineer thought she had only been underground for about 160 or 170 days.

“When they came in to get me, I was asleep. I thought something had happened,”…