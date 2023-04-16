Dino Melaye clinches PDP governorship ticket in Kogi





Senator Dino Melaye has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The former Kogi West Senator was declared winner by the returning officer on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

He scored 313 votes to defeat Idoko IIonah who polled 124 votes in the keenly contested primaries.

Other aspirants, Awoniyi Sunday scored 77 votes while Musa Wada had 56 votes.

The former lawmaker will be up against Usman Ododo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.