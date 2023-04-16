INEC cancels declaration of Binani as Adamawa gov-elect, summons REC





The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has canceled the declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

The electoral body also summoned the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa over the controversial declaration.

This morning, Yunusa walked into the collation and summarily declared Binani the winner of the keenly contested election. His declaration was however protested by other party members who believe his declaration was fraudulent.

In a reaction posted on its Twitter handle, INEC said the state election is not yet concluded.