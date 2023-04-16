Infinix Storms UNILAG With HOT 30 Series Launch Concert





“I got to experience the HOT 30 Play, and I can say for a fact, Infinix has raised the bar in mobile gaming with the release of its newest HOT Series,” those were the words of Biodun Oke, a 300 level Computer science student at the launch of the HOT 30 and HOT 30 play smartphones on Thursday, April 13th 2023 in University of Lagos, Unilag.

The smartphone brand, Infinix, known for its exceptional product launches, did things differently this time by partnering with Google, Pepsi, Glo, Palmpay, Supa Komando, and Munch it to take the HOT Series to the core of its fan base- university students. It is worth noting that the HOT 30 series was created with the youth in mind, particularly students and young professionals who need affordable smartphones that still meet most of their tech, gaming, and entertainment needs.

The launch, which doubled as the beginning of Infinix Campus Storm X 6.0, had in attendance celebrities like reality TV star Neo, DJ Tgarbs, Do2dtun,…