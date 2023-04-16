Jamie Foxx’s condition ‘steadily improving’ after the actor suffered a ‘medical complication’





American actor, Jamie Foxx is ‘steadily improving’ days after he suffered a ‘medical complication.’

A source told People that the 55-year-old Oscar winner is ‘steadily improving’ following his hospitalization in Atlanta.

The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx alerted fans about the health scare when she shared a grave statement on social media this past Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actress wrote, ‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

‘Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,’ she continued.

‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,’ the statement concluded.

At the time, sources confirmed to TMZ that Foxx’s unnamed condition was serious enough to require him to go to a hospital.

It’s unclear what symptoms the comedian may have been suffering from.

Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is filming the action-comedy Back…